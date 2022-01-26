Tickets to Barely Methodical Troupe's Kin available now!

As part of the London International Mime Festival London's Peacock Theatre are welcoming one of the hottest circus company's in the UK for a limited 4 performances only!

The UK’s hottest circus company, Barely Methodical Troupe bring you their five-star hit about group dynamics and friendship. Tumbling, flying and catching become challenges and opportunities as the seven performers compete for recognition.

Thrilling, dripping with deadpan humour, disarming emotion and jaw-dropping acrobatics. Barely Methodical Troupe are at the forefront of a new kind of physical performance, creating highly entertaining shows that mix the show-stopping acrobatics of circus with the emotional punch of theatre.

