    London International Mime Festival: Barely Methodical Troupe - Kin Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    London International Mime Festival: Barely Methodical Troupe - Kin

    The UK's hottest circus company at the Peacock Theatre

    Important information

    Child policy
    Under 5s will not be admitted.
    Running time
    1hr (no interval)
    Performance dates
    26 - 29 January 2022
    Special notice

    There will be a Post-show talk on 28 January with members of the company and creative team in conversation. Free to same performance ticket holders.

    Access
    There will be an Audio Described performance on Thursday 27 January. There will be a BSL Interpreted performance on Friday 28 January.

