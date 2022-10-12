Tickets for Rambert’s Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby
Inspired by the smash hit show, Rambert present Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby. Coming to London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for a limited run you will not want to miss this stunning performance. Book Peaky Blinders tickets whilst availability lasts.
This new dance/theatre event digs deeper into the story of Thomas Shelby and the Peaky Blinders and is written by the creator of the international smash hit television series.
Stunning, physical and athletic dance meets with captivating dramatisation all to the sounds of the iconic Peaky Blinders soundtrack performed live by an on-stage band.
Tommy and the Peakys fought side by side at Flanders and this piece takes us into the trenches. Bound together by their shared experiences, a truly personal story unfolds as the Shelby family navigate the decisions that determine their fate and Tommy becomes mesmerised by the mysterious and alluring Grace.
World-renowned dance company Rambert brings the iconic television series to life through dance. The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is coming to the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for an extremely limited run so you’ll want to be sure to book your tickets to Peaky Blinders presented by Rambert before they’ve sold out!
A Rambert production in association with Birmingham Hippodrome
Co produced with The Lowry
Inspired by the television series Peaky Blinders created by Steven Knight in association with Caryn Mandabach Productions
