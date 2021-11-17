London Palladium Rob Brydon – A Night of Song & Laughter tickets now available!

Award winning comedian and actor Rob Brydon along with an eight–piece band are come to the London Palladium with his new show! Tickets for Rob Brydon – A Night Of Song & Laughter are available now for this two night West End run! This new show mark is the first occasion Brydon has created a show that includes both songs and music in addition to his acclaimed wit and comedy.

What to expect from Rob Brydon – A Night Of Song & Laughter

The show will include songs from Tom Waits to Tom Jones, and from Guys and Dolls to Elvis - with almost everything else in between. Audiences can look forward to Rob’s usual warmth and humour and also an array of his famed gallery of voices.

About Rob Brydon

Rob Brydon is a Welsh comedian and actor. The Swansea born presenter began his career at Radio Wales when he was 20 years old. Brydon’s work included narrating radio shows, adverts and animated films – he later appeared on television shows and films. He found equal success with his stand-up shows, selling out shows around the UK. His film credits include The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Cinderella and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. His most notable television credit is playing the role of Bryn West in the sitcom Gavin & Stacey. His theatre credits include starring opposite Sir Kenneth Branagh in The Painkiller (Garrick Theatre), Future Conditional (The Old Vic) and A Chorus of Disapproval (Harold Pinter Theatre).

Rob Brydon – A Night Of Song & Laughter

Rob Brydon – A Night Of Song & Laughter is coming to the West End's London Palladium on 17 and 18 November 2021!