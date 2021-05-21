Menu
    ABBA MANIA Tickets at the Shaftesbury Theatre, London

    ABBA MANIA

    ABBA MANIA will play to socially-distanced audiences at the Shaftesbury Theatre

    This Event has enhanced COVID-19 protective measures

    This event has socially distanced seating, meaning seats can only be booked in spread out blocks. This is to ensure guests are spaced at a safe distance from each other during the performance.

    Important information

    Performance dates
    21 May to 6 June 2021

    Next Available Performances of ABBA MANIA

    TODAY is 7th April 2021

    May 2021 June 2021

    Tags:

    Musical

