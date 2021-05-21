What better way to get the West End back on its feet after a year of silence than the belt-out, feel-good music of ABBA!
Making a long-awaited return to the West End stage, ABBA MANIA will play to socially-distanced audiences at the Shaftesbury Theatre from 21 May to 6 June 2021.
Formed in 1999, ABBA MANIA is the world’s number one touring ABBA tribute and has performed in over 30 countries around the world, delighting millions over the last two decades.
In an exhilarating two-hour recreation of ABBA’s last ever concert, ABBA MANIA brings to life the flamboyance of the 70s and all the uplifting, dance-inducing, and sometimes heart-breaking songs from the Swedish ‘Supergroup’, fully live with fantastic costumes, staging, lighting and effects.
For life-long ABBA fans or the new generation of fans who never had the opportunity to see ABBA live, ABBA MANIA is the perfect excuse to party, relive the memories of the band that ruled the airwaves or simply be entertained by the best music ever!
So dig out those platforms, dust down those flares and enjoy all your favourite hits including Mamma Mia, Voulez Vous, Dancing Queen, Winner Takes It All, Waterloo, Fernando, Does Your Mother Know, Super Trouper and many more.