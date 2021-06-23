Menu
    One Night Records present: Lockdown Town Tickets at the One Night Records, London

    One Night Records present: Lockdown Town

    The first-ever, immersive, live music experience Lockdown Town comes to London this autumn!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    13+

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 13+
    Running time
    2hr (no interval)
    Performance dates
    23 June - 24 July 2021
    Content
    Contains strong language, haze, smoking, and gunshots.
    Special notice
    It is recommended to arrive 30 minutes prior to your arrival time. Latecomers will be admitted into the next timed entry if there is capacity. If you miss your timed entry there is no guarantee you will be admitted. If you do not enter together with all the members of your party there is no guarantee you will be able to meet up once in the event. Tickets will be scanned on entry. Address: Wardens Grove, London SE1 0HT
    Access
    The venue is fully accessible.

