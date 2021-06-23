One Night Records: Lockdown Town tickets, London immersive experience available now!

Social distancing, but make it fabulous! A brand-new, immersive music experience is set to launch at a secret location near London Bridge this October. Leave the year 2020 behind and travel back to an era of groundbreaking music makers from the 1920s to the 1950s. This is your night, so have fun with it and treat your family and friends to a unique, immersive celebration of music!

Start gathering your squad today for the night of your life! With everyone excited to get back to normal in a safe and contact-free way, Lockdown Town tickets are bound to be in incredibly high demand. Be sure to book early to avoid disappointment!

What to expect from One Night Records: Lockdown Town

The exciting new immersive event of the autumn season will take you on a wild, musical ride through a maze of secret tunnels. Enter the gateway into a hidden world of live entertainment and music. History tells us that music has long been the uniter of society and culture..

For a limited initial run, the exciting new live event, the first of its kind to be designed as a social distanced experience will offer guests the chance to spend a unique night out together with a group of friends or family in a specially designed safe environment. One Night Records promises Lockdown Town will be an unforgettable musical adventure through time staged in a world that is adapting into a new future. Experience first-hand the radical and disruptive nature of live music as you have never heard or seen it before!

One Night Records: Lockdown Town social distancing policy

The producers of Lockdown Town are proud to announce their immersive event as the first to ever implement social distancing measures. The show provides a safe and secure environment for spending a wonderful night out on the town in groups of up to four family members or friends. Location Address: Wardens Grove, London SE1 0HT

Arrivals will be staggered to ensure safety first, following all current government guidelines. Upon stepping foot into a secret London venue, individual groups will stick together and enjoy an evening of live music, food, and drink. Be sure to meet up with your group members outside the venue in advance of your allocated time so your group are able to go on the journey together as one group.

Only a limited number of spaces are available for each night, so be sure to book your Lockdown Town immersive experience tickets sharpish to guarantee your spot on this specially curated musical quest.