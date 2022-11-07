Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Rocky Horror Show - Hastings Tickets at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings

    Rocky Horror Show - Hastings

    Rocky Horror Show comes to Hastings

    Important information

    Child policy
    Age restriction: 14+ Be warned, this show has rude parts!
    Performance dates
    7 - 12 November 2022
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: This production is taking place in HASTINGS UK. Please be certain you would like to attend the performance at White Rock Theatre in Hastings as refunds WILL NOT BE MADE because of mistaken venue/location. This production is not taking place in London.

    Next Available Performances of Rocky Horror Show - Hastings

    TODAY is 1st February 2022

    November 2022

    Tags:

    Musical

    We use cookies