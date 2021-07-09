Everybody’s Talking About Jamie announces West End run closing date! Jul 9, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The hit musical for today has announced it’s taking a break from the West End. The production currently open at London’s Apollo Theatre will have its last performance on 26 September 2021 with plans to reopen in 2022. Be quick and book your Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End tickets now, as the final few weeks are booking up fast!

Everybody's Talking About Jamie to have a West End hiatus!

London’s Jamie Musical will close this Autumn

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will close its doors in the West End this September, but with plans to return. Don’t despair Jamie fans, as the film adaptation is due to be released the same month, as well as the show going on tour. The clock on the wall might be moving too slow, but this beloved musical will be having its last performance in no time, so make sure you’ve got your tickets for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie before it’s too late!

West End Everybody’s Talking About Jamie cast and creatives

The cast of Jamie stars Noah Thomas in the title role, along with Melissa Jacques, Sejal Keshwala, Hiba Elchikhe, Gillian Ford and Shane Richie. The show has a twenty-five strong company and a nine-piece band.

Shane Richie will have his final performance on Sunday 18 July, and the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle will be taken over by Phil Nichol.

The musical is directed by Jonathan Butterell and has music by Dan Gillespie Sells, with a book and lyrics by Tom McRae. There is set and costume design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Paul Groothuis, and video design by Luke Halls. Theo Jamieson is the musical supervisor, with Richard Weeden as musical director, Will Burton as casting director, and George Richmond-Scott as associate director.

Tickets for Jamie London final weeks are selling fast!

Don’t miss your chance to see Jamie New in the spotlight at the West End’s Apollo Theatre before the curtain comes down. Book your Everybody’s Talking About Jamie tickets now whilst availability lasts!