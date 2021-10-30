#WestEndWishlist When are the Addams Family moving to the West End? Oct 30, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali In the days counting down to Halloween, the thought occurred, why hasn’t our favourite kooky family moved into our neighbourhood yet (our neighbourhood being the West End)? Broadway’s hit musical comedy The Addams Family is setting out on its second major UK tour next month, yet we’re still waiting in anticipation for a London premiere. Here’s hoping the tour lights the way for a West End production!

What is The Addams Family musical about?

The Addams Family musical comedy is based on the characters of The Addams Family cartoon created by Charles Addams. The musical comedy has a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

The Addams Family musical tells the new story of the princess of darkness herself, Wednesday Addams, who is now all grown up and with a shocking secret that only Gomez knows. Wednesday has fallen in love… She’s fallen in love with a nice young man from a respectable family. Gomez attempts to keep his daughter’s secret leaving his beloved Morticia in the dark, that is until the two families meet for an inauspicious dinner with hilarious consequences!

The musical follows the Addams’ including Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and more for a heart-warming tale of love, family and friendship… with a twist!

Why does the West End need The Addams Family musical?

West End theatregoers have proved themselves to be fans of musicals that are a little kooky, such as Young Frankenstein, Bat Out of Hell musical and We Will Rock You. The Addams Family musical comedy has thrilled audiences around the country, both winning over fans of the films and earning new fans.

The West End is the home to a wide variety of shows; musicals, plays, concerts and more! There is something for everyone but there does feel like there’s the space for something a bit more quirky right now. The Addams Family is unapologetically fun and we could all use more of that!

West End The Addams Family musical Dreamcast

The Addams Family musical comedy had its first UK production in 2017 and starred Carrie Hope Fletcher as Wednesday, Samantha Womack as Morticia and Les Dennis as Uncle Fester. The upcoming UK tour cast features Kingsley Morton as Wednesday, Joanne Clifton as Morticia and Scott Paige as Uncle Fester.

If The Addams Family musical 2021UK tour was to transfer to London, then it’s a possibility that its cast would reprise their roles. But if we were looking at a whole new West End The Addams Family musical comedy cast then we’d love to see Christina Bennington (most recently Veronica Sawyer in Heathers The Musical, West End) as Wednesday Addams, Jocasta Almgill (currently Lady Capulet/Nell in & Juliet) as Morticia, Dom Hartley-Harris (most recently Collins in RENT, Hope Mill Theatre) as Gomez and Joel Montague (currently Amos in Chicago The Musical, UK tour) as Uncle Fester.

The West End wants to pay a call on The Addams Family musical!

We wish all our luck to the upcoming tour of The Addams Family musical comedy and hope it won’t be long until it’s announced that our favourite kooky clan are moving to the West End!