Review: Anything Goes - I Get A Kick Out of You! Aug 5, 2021 | By Posted on| By Kay Johal Ladies and Gents, after a long absence, theatre is BACK! Kicking off my first review of the season is the sublime Anything Goes, currently playing at the sumptuous Barbican housing 1200 seats and at the show I attended, a sold-out audience in situ.

Sutton Foster reprises her Tony Award-winning role of Reno Sweeney in London's Anything Goes

Sutton Foster is in her element taking on the role of Reno Sweeney; much like her footwork, her portrayal is light and airy, full of fun (Blow, Gabriel, Blow) being a particular favourite of mine. Ably supported by Robert Lindsay as Moonface, Samuel Edwards as Billy, Gary Wilmot as Eli and Felicity Kendall as Evangeline, this is a show that packs a punch and a whole lot more.

The titular song performed just ahead of the interval was full of high energy, performed with fervour – the standing ovations thoroughly deserved. Settling down to the second half, the energy was turned up a notch and once again another standing ovation. A special shout-out to Carly Mercedes Dyer, comedic and a glorious tone to her voice, hitting all the high notes and then some.

I could give multiple reasons why you should book to see this show but I will narrow it down to 5:-

1. If you are looking for light-hearted fun after the past 18 months, this is one show that will relight your fire.

2. The full-size live orchestra, the overture gave me goosebumps.

3. It is important to doff my cap to the pandemic procedures in place at the theatre, whilst social distancing wasn’t in place, there were plenty of hand sanitisers and precautions to take note of.

4. The dancing; every tap was a staccato beat and simply flawless.

5. As the title and the song say, ANYTHING GOES!

A solid and well-deserved piece of theatre, currently beating all the pings, Anything Goes must be seen before it bids us farewell. I implore you to get tickets!

