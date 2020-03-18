Menu
    Wicked Tickets at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, London

    Wicked

    Defy Gravity with Wicked, one of London's most beloved musicals.

    4414 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    3+

    Child policy
    Children under 3 will not be admitted. Children under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    2hr 45min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 27 November 2021.
    Content
    Wicked is suitable for a general audience. As a guide to parents and guardians, it is recommended for ages 7+. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Children under 3 years of age will not be admitted. Attendance of children between the ages of 3 and 7 is at the parents’ discretion and if the child becomes restless it is the parents’ responsibility to take them out of the auditorium. Children under 16 years cannot watch the show if unaccompanied by an adult.

    Wicked Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (4414 customer reviews)

    Kortney R Plummer

    18 March 20

    I sat front row for this show and I was blown away! Incredible talent and a beautiful theater!

    Lilian Anais Schultz

    12 March 20

    Amazing show. Still speechless. Only the merchandise was ugly. :)

    Next Available Performances of Wicked

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    June 2021 July 2021 August 2021 September 2021 October 2021 November 2021

    Who appears in Wicked

    Chris Brown

    Andy Hockley

    The Wizard

    MUG Photography

    Carina Gillespie

    Standby Glinda

    The Headshot Box

    Carl Man

    Ensemble

    Ruth Crafer

    Genevieve Taylor

    Ensemble

    Jennie Scott

    Kerry Enright

    Ensemble

    Adam Bayjou

    Laura Pick

    Standby for Elphaba

    Nicholas Dawkes

    Libby Watts

    Ensemble

    Simon Mayhew

    Meg Astin

    Ensemble

    Dom Owen

    Michael Colbourne
    Hannah Rose

    Natasha Ferguson
    Nicholas Dawkes

    Nicholas McLean
    Darren Bell

    Nolan Edwards
    Samuel Black

    Rhidian Marc

    Ensemble

    Michael Shelford

    Bryony Whitfield

    Swing

    Lily Barnes

    Chiarina Woodall

    Ensemble

    Darren Bell

    Lewis Easter

    Ensemble

    Nicholas Dawkes

    Maggie Lynne

    Ensemble / u/s Nessarose

    Darren Bell

    Rebecca Botterill

    Swing, Understudy Elphaba

    Nik Pate

    Tom Woollaston

    Swing

    MUG Photography

    Alistair Brammer
    Ruth Crafer

    Lisa-Anne Wood
    Matt Nalton

    Kim Ismay
    Michael Shelford

    Helen Woolf
    Michael Carlo Lanni

    Rebecca Gilliland
    MUG Photography

    James Titchener
    Jennie Scott

    Dickie Wood
    Brandon Bishop

    Joanna Sawyer
    MUG Photography

    Stuart Maciver
    Daniel Sutka

    Grant Thresh
    Franklin & Bailey

    Lucie Horsfall
    Constance Victoria

    Chad Wilder
    MUG Photography

    Chanelle Anthony
    Joanna Higson

    Simeon Truby
    Chris Mann

    Nicole Lupino

    Wicked news

    Stephen Daldry steps down as director of Wicked film 22/10/2020, 3.30pm
    Charity concert with West End stars to play at Actor's Church in Covent Garden next month 1/9/2020, 5pm
    West End stage stars to perform free outdoor concerts in London city centre 24/8/2020, 3pm
    Wicked extends run in London's West End to November 2021 10/7/2020, 12pm

    Tags:

