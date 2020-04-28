Menu
    Mamma Mia! Tickets at the Novello Theatre, London

    Mamma Mia!

    Here we go again! Don't miss this smash hit featuring your favourite ABBA songs!

    4541 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    3+

    Child policy
    Recommend for ages 5+. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. All persons under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to the accompanying adult.
    Running time
    2hr 35min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 2 October 2021.
    Special notice
    All persons aged under 16 must be accompanied and sat next to the accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium. If children do have separate seats, entry could be refused. All patrons, regardless of age, must present a valid ticket to gain entry to the theatre. Please ensure that any children or infants for whom you are responsible also have a valid ticket. Your child should be able to sit unaided within the purchased seat. We do not allow children to be seated on an adult’s lap or babes in arms. For your comfort and security, you may be subject to additional checks upon entering the theatre - we appreciate your patience and understanding while these are taking place. Please note that the theatre is unable to accept large items of luggage in their cloakrooms at this time. If you are travelling with such items, storage solutions are available throughout London.

    Mamma Mia! Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (4541 customer reviews)

    Rosie Summers

    28 April 20

    The cast were amazing but for me specifically Donna made the whole show... she was incredible and so was her voice. I sat in the stalls and had a great view and the tickets weren’t too expensive. I would recommend the show to a friend or family member.

    Mrs Eve Faunch

    14 April 20

    Fantastic, entertaining, slick performance, loved every second and could easily watch it again.

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    June 2021 July 2021 August 2021 September 2021 October 2021

    Who appears in Mamma Mia!

    Ruth Crafer

    Caroline Deverill

    Alternate Donna Sheridan

    Jennifer Hilton

    Chloe Ames

    Ensemble

    Katie Scott

    Jennifer Hepburn

    Ensemble

    John Clark

    Mazz Murray
    Kay Young

    Neil Moors

    Harry

    Wolf Marloh

    Richard Trinder

    Sam Carmichael

    Michael Shelford

    Ricky Butt

    Rosie

    Stephen Beckett

    Bill

    Ori Jones

    Lucy May Barker
    Jennie Scott

    David O'Mahony
    Yellowbelly Photography

    Daniel Clift
    Michael Wharley

    Sophie Matthew
    Gabriel Mokake

    Dan O'Brien
    MUG Photography

    Amelia Rose Fielding
    Kim Hardy

    Cameron Burt
    Jennie Scott

    Frankie Jones
    The Headshot Box

    Natasha Agnew
    Jennie Scott

    Grace Moorhouse
    Matt Nalton

    Callum Heinrich
    Kim Hardy

    Danny Nattrass
    Michael Carlo

    Rochelle Sherona
    David James

    Kirsty Hoiles
    Michael Shelford

    Harrison Wilde
    Kim Hardy

    Simon Willmont
    Nicholas Dawkes

    Melissa Nettleford
    Jon Fallon

    Taylor Bradshaw
    Headshot Box

    Garrett Tennant
    M.A.D. Photography

    Shailan Gohil
    Darren Bell

    Michael Tyler
    Rob Jamieson

    Megan Speirs
    Alexis Knight

    Jodie Nolan

