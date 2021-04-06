Getting to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Public transport is recommended. The nearest tube stations are Covent Garden ( Piccadilly Line), Holborn (Central/ Piccadilly Lines) Charing Cross (Northern/Bakerloo Lines) and Temple (Circle and District Lines). If arriving by train the nearest rail station is Charing Cross Railway Station. However City Thameslink Station and Blackfriars Railway Station are also nearby. The theatre is well serviced by multiple bus stops and lines including the 1, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, 23, 26, 59, 68 76, 87, 91, 168, 171, 188, 341, and 521 from Aldwych Kingsway (Stop F), Aldywch Somerset House (Stop R) and Royal Court of Justice (Stop P). If driving to the theatre the nearest carparks are located in Bloomsbury Square and Lincoln’ Inn Field. There is also an NCP underground car park in Parker Street.
Visiting Theatre Royal Drury Lane