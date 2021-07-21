Menu
    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Tickets at the Palace Theatre, London

    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

    Experience this spellbinding universe like never before at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 10+. Babes-in-arms are not admitted into the auditorium. All patrons under the age of 15 must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian.
    Running time
    Part One: 2hr 40min (inc. 20min interval), Part Two: 2hr 35min (inc. 20min interval)
    Performance dates
    21 July - 26 September 2021.
    Content
    Contains small but not continual flashing lights.
    Special notice
    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play told in four acts (two parts). When booking your tickets through our interactive seating plan, you will automatically be booking for both parts at the same time and for the same exact seats. This represents the first time that muggle ticket buyers have the chance to select their seats from an online seating plan.
    Access
    To be confirmed.

    Next Available Performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    July 2021 August 2021 September 2021

    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child news

