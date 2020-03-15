Menu
    The Mousetrap Tickets at the St Martins Theatre, London

    The Mousetrap

    A West End staple for 68 years, The Mousetrap is the longest consistently running play in British theatre history.

    This Event has enhanced COVID-19 protective measures

    This event has socially distanced seating, meaning seats can only be booked in spread out blocks. This is to ensure guests are spaced at a safe distance from each other during the performance.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted. All children must have their own ticket and those 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    2hr 20min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 27 March 2021.
    Content
    Recommended for ages 7 and above.

    The Mousetrap Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (1029 customer reviews)

    Sanne Verswijvel

    15 March 20

    A good play in a cosy venue.

    Mrs dawn

    13 March 20

    Great show in an atmospheric theatre. Seats were comfy, if a bit cramped. We had a great view of the stage as only 5 rows from stage.

    The Mousetrap news

    589 more arts organisations receive financial aid from Culture Recovery Fund 20/10/2020, 12.30pm
    The Mousetrap makes difficult decision to postpone re-opening 29/9/2020, 6pm
    Theatre is back: Tickets you can book now! 20/9/2020, 10.30am
    The Mousetrap announces two casts for West End re-opening 17/9/2020, 2pm

