    Matilda The Musical Tickets at the Cambridge Theatre, London

    Matilda The Musical

    Roald Dahl's darkly comic musical continues to wow West End audiences.

    2374 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted. Children under 16 years cannot watch the show if unaccompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    2hr 40min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 9 January 2022
    Content
    Recommended for ages 6 and above.
    Access
    Audio Described: 27 March 2021 at 2.30 pm. 16 May 2021 at 3 pm Captioned :28 March 2021 at 3 pm, 15 May 2021 at 2.30 pm. Signed performances: 22 March 2021 at 7 pm

    Matilda The Musical Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (2374 customer reviews)

    Jamie Hamilton

    19 March 20

    Amazing musical. My second time seeing it, and I would see it again in a heartbeat. My girlfriend loved it.

    Gini

    9 March 20

    Amazing my daughter wants to be the next Matilda!

    Next Available Performances of Matilda The Musical

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    June 2021 July 2021 August 2021 September 2021 October 2021 November 2021 December 2021 January 2022

    Who appears in Matilda The Musical

    Nicholas Dawkes

    Alex Louize Bird

    Ensemble

    Samuel Black

    Ben Kerr

    Ensemble

    Simon Mayhew

    Christopher Tendai
    Sebastian McCluskey

    Gemma Scholes

    Cast

    Darren Bell

    Georgia Carling
    Faye Thomas

    Gina Beck

    Miss Honey

    Phil Sharp

    James Revell

    Cast

    Nicholas Dawkes

    Matt Krzan
    Rare Moustache

    Kane Oliver Parry
    MUG Photography

    Dawn Williams

    Marianne Benedict
    John Clark

    Landi Oshinowo
    Ori Jones

    Roger Dipper
    Chris Gardener

    Kelly Ewins-Prouse

    Matilda The Musical news

    Emma Thompson confirmed to play Miss Trunchbull in Matilda musical film 15/1/2021, 2.20pm
    Lashana Lynch reportedly cast as Miss Honey in upcoming Matilda musical film 7/1/2021, 3pm
    London Theatre Review: Matilda a "great night out" and "must-see" 26/2/2020, 3pm
    Matthew Warchus to direct new Matilda movie now in the works 17/1/2020, 2.10pm

