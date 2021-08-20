Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Adelphi Theatre

    What's on at Adelphi Theatre

    Adelphi Theatre Seating Plan

    Adelphi Theatre seating plan
    Getting the best seats at Adelphi Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Adelphi Theatre

    Public transport is recommended. The nearest tube stations are Covent Garden (Piccadilly Line), Charing Cross (Northern/Bakerloo Lines), Embankment (District/Circle Lines). If arriving by rail the nearest station is Charing Cross Railway Station. The theatre is easily reached from the Bedford Street (Stop J) bus stop which is serviced by lines 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, 23, 87, 91, 139 and 176. If driving to the theatre, the nearest car parks are in China Town and Trafalgar Square. There is also an NCP underground car park in Parker Street.

    Visiting Adelphi Theatre

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    We use cookies