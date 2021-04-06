Getting to the Prince Edward Theatre
We recommend taking public transportation to the theatre. The nearest underground stations to the Prince Edward Theatre are Leicester Square Station (Northern/Piccadilly Lines) and Tottenham Court Road Station (Central/Northern Lines). The Palace Theatre is also serviced by bus lines 14, 19, 24, 29, 38, and 176. If arriving by train the nearest rail station to the Palace Theatre is Charing Cross Station. If driving to the theatre the nearest car park is the Q-Park Chinatown.
Visiting Prince Edward Theatre