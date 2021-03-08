Menu
    The Play That Goes Wrong Tickets at the Duchess Theatre, London

    The Play That Goes Wrong

    Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong. Bonus: laughter galore.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 5min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    18 June 2021 - 30 January 2022
    Content
    Recommended for ages 8 and above.
    Special notice
    Please note there are no performances on Mondays. Capacity has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre. E-Tickets will be given. Online Venue Check-In: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket

    The Play That Goes Wrong Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (3231 customer reviews)

    Pandya

    8 March

    Very funny. Hilarious! Very nicely put together with different backdrops, but could have had a few more back drops, maybe have them rotating. Favourite part was when a lady got knocked out and the sound effects man had to act like the lady. Should be 8+ as it had some bad language. Definitely worth the watch.

    Heather Shaw

    26 March 20

    Absolutley faboulas!!! Funniest play ever.. A must see, I would definatley go again

