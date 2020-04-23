Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Lion King Tickets at the Lyceum Theatre, London

    The Lion King

    Disney’s award-winning musical has been stunning West End audiences for 18 years.

    9657 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    3+

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 3 are not permitted.
    Running time
    2hr 30 min (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    7 September 2021 - 3 April 2022
    Content
    The Lion King is recommended for ages 6 and up. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own within the auditorium. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Children under 3 years of age are not permitted to enter the Lyceum Theatre.
    Special notice
    Disney's The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre contains smoke and fog effects as well as strobe lighting.
    Access
    For wheelchair and access tickets to the Lyceum Theatre please call 0800 912 6972.

    The Lion King Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (9657 customer reviews)

    Stefano Gentilini

    23 April 20

    Amazing.

    Martin Cleave

    6 April 20

    Absolutely fantastic show, well worth the visit and would thoroughly recommend to others

    Next Available Performances of The Lion King

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    September 2021 October 2021 November 2021 December 2021 January 2022 February 2022 March 2022 April 2022

    Who appears in The Lion King

    Jennie Scott

    Gary Jordan

    Zazu

    Azola Dlamini

    Ensemble

    Lion King Show Website

    David Blake

    Banzai

    Jennifer Evans

    Debôrah Godchaser

    Swing

    Gabriel Brasilio

    Ensemble

    Faye Thomas

    George Asprey

    Scar

    Mark McGee

    Jamie Golding

    Standby Timon, Zazu and Pumbaa

    Kirill Kozlov

    Janique Charles

    Nala

    Adam Robinson

    Lila Anderson

    Ensemble

    Luciano Santos Souza

    Ensemble

    The Other Photographers

    Makoto Iso

    Ensemble

    Steve Lawton

    Nicholas Afoa

    Simba

    Nonhlanhla Makthathini

    Swing

    Rutendo Mushonga

    Ensemble

    Twitter Profile

    Sandile Gontsana

    Ensemble

    Peter Simpkin

    Shaun Escoffery

    Mufasa

    MUG Photography

    Barnaby Thompson

    The Lion King news

    Beyoncé's Black is King now available to stream on Disney+! 31/7/2020, 6pm
    The Lion King's London home, the Lyceum Theatre, has been flooded 12/5/2020, 9.15am
    Disney's The Lion King musical FAQ: Your guide to the 8th longest-running West End show 2/4/2020, 5.20pm
    West End Live 2019 performance dates announced 31/1/2019, 4.58pm

    Tags:

    MusicalFamily FriendlyChildrenClassicsTop ShowsHalf TermCritic's ChoiceBest Of BritishLGBT Gay FriendlyOur PicksEducationalMatinee WednesdaysMatinee SaturdayMatinee SundaysSunday PerfomancesValentine's DayWest End FavouritesPride in LondonAmbassador Theatre GroupEasterBest London Theatre Shows in 2021Show Vouchers

    We use cookies