    The Book of Mormon Tickets at the Prince of Wales Theatre, London

    The Book of Mormon

    The Book of Mormon, the award-winning Broadway Musical from the creators of South Park.

    4056 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    15+

    Child policy
    3+ - Parental advisory: Explicit language. All persons under 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to the accompanying adult.
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    12 July - 18 December 2021
    Content
    Recommended for ages 18 and above. Contains strong language, scenes of sexual nature, and strong violent scenes. This production contains content and themes that many would consider offensive.
    Special notice
    All persons aged under 16 must be accompanied and sat next to the accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium. If children do have separate seats, entry could be refused. All patrons, regardless of age, must present a valid ticket to gain entry to the theatre. Please ensure that any children or infants for whom you are responsible also have a valid ticket. Your child should be able to sit unaided within the purchased seat. We do not allow children to be seated on an adult’s lap or babes in arms. For your comfort and security, you may be subject to additional checks upon entering the theatre - we appreciate your patience and understanding while these are taking place. Please note that the theatre is unable to accept large items of luggage in their cloakrooms at this time. If you are travelling with such items, storage solutions are available throughout London.

