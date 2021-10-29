Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    HMS Pinafore Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    HMS Pinafore

    The HMS Pinafore sails into the London Coliseum this winter

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for all ages.
    Running time
    3 hrs
    Performance dates
    29 October - 11 December 2021
    Special notice

    Sung in English. Our surtitles system displays sung words above the stage.

    Next Available Performances of HMS Pinafore

    TODAY is 2nd June 2021

    October 2021 November 2021 December 2021

    Tags:

    OperaEnglish National Opera

    We use cookies