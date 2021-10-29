Tickets for HMS Pinafore at the London Coliseum!

You will not want to miss this, or any of the other incredible shows in the ENO 2021 Season!

A clueless Captain, a spirited siren and pompous petty officers. No wonder they’re all at sea. You won't want to miss HMS Pinafore at The London Coliseum.

Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera HMS Pinafore is a hilarious tale of love, honour and duty. Packed with absurd characters, unforeseen plot twists and a delightfully farcical finale, Pinafore is a satirical take on the British class system and the promotion of unqualified people to positions of power.

When Josephine, the daughter of Captain Corcoran, falls for the lowly sailor Ralph Rackstraw, she’s torn between her heart’s true love, and her desire to honour her father’s wish for her to marry Sir Joseph Porter, the First Lord of the Admiralty.

HMS Pinafore cast and creatives

Cal McCrystal returns to ENO to direct this new production following his smash-hit staging of G&S’s Iolanthe, ‘a grand and gorgeous extravaganza’ (Daily Telegraph).

Making his operatic debut as Sir Joseph is the actor and entertainer Les Dennis. He is joined by John Savournin as Captain Corcoran, with ENO Harewood Artists Elgan Llŷr Thomas and Alexandra Oomens as Ralph and Josephine. ENO favourite Chris Hopkins conducts.

Book your HMS Pinafore tickets now!​

You will not want to miss your chance to see this incredible opera in its limited run this autumn. Make sure you book tickets to HMS Pinafore early to avoid disappointment!