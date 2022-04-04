Menu
    The Handmaid's Tale Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    The Handmaid's Tale

    Based on Margaret Atwood's novel The Handmaid's Tale comes to the London Coliseum

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 15+.
    Running time
    3 hr 15 mins
    Performance dates
    4 - 14 April 2022
    Content
    This production contains scenes of sexual violence and strong language.
    Special notice

    Sung in English. Our surtitles system displays sung words above the stage.

    Next Available Performances of The Handmaid's Tale

    TODAY is 2nd June 2021

    April 2022

    Tags:

    OperaContemporaryEnglish National Opera

