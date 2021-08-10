Menu
    All-star cast for online reading of new children's book Broadway Baby

    Posted on | By Nicky Sweetland

    An all-star cast has come together for a very special virtual reading of the new best-selling illustrated book Broadway Baby. The book has been written by West End and Broadway producer Russell Miller with Judith A. Proffer and was originally released in October 2020. 

     

    The online event has brought together a plethora of stars of stage and screen including Catherine Tate, Matt Henry MBE, Sharon D Clarke MBE and Kerry Ellis. 

     

    The virtual reading is available to watch by clicking here

     

    Illustrated by the award-winning Yoko Matsuoka, the story follows a Broadway Baby, who dreams of becoming a Broadway star. The heart-warming tale, with nods to elements of live theatre, is a theatrical journey from the baby’s crib all way to New York city. 

     

    Broadway Baby celebrates the importance of theatre and creativity; encourages children and theatre lovers of all ages to create and be whatever you want to be, whoever you are, wherever you are; and reminds readers that even the loftiest of dreams can come true. 

    Speaking about the virtual reading, Miller added: "The virtual reading unites some of the UK's most talented performers for theatre fans everywhere to enjoy. I'm so grateful to everyone who has generously given their time to read Broadway Baby for this special event in celebration of Official London Theatre Kids Week, supporting The Theatre Artists Fund."

     

    Judith A. Proffer – a former newspaper publisher and award-winning boutique book publisher – worked closely with Miller on all aspects of creating Broadway Baby. Proffer is a musical theatre buff who was “honored and delighted” to help bring the book to life.

