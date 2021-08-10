All-star cast for online reading of new children's book Broadway Baby

An all-star cast has come together for a very special virtual reading of the new best-selling illustrated book Broadway Baby. The book has been written by West End and Broadway producer Russell Miller with Judith A. Proffer and was originally released in October 2020.

The online event has brought together a plethora of stars of stage and screen including Catherine Tate, Matt Henry MBE, Sharon D Clarke MBE and Kerry Ellis.

The virtual reading is available to watch by clicking here.

Illustrated by the award-winning Yoko Matsuoka, the story follows a Broadway Baby, who dreams of becoming a Broadway star. The heart-warming tale, with nods to elements of live theatre, is a theatrical journey from the baby’s crib all way to New York city.

Broadway Baby celebrates the importance of theatre and creativity; encourages children and theatre lovers of all ages to create and be whatever you want to be, whoever you are, wherever you are; and reminds readers that even the loftiest of dreams can come true.