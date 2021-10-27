Our top 5 shows to see this Halloween Oct 27, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Halloween is fast approaching and if you’re looking for a show to celebrate the season then we have the perfect picks for you. Whether you’re searching for a musical to delight the whole family or something a little more spooky, then look no further! The West End has it all; witches and ghosts, horror and fantasy, and more!

Wicked

Wicked is a ‘devilishly’ clever spin on The Wizard of Oz, imagining the beguiling backstory of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. The multi-award-winning musical has been at the West End’s Apollo Victoria Theatre for 15 triumphant years, having been seen by over 10 million people in London alone! Tickets for Wicked will turn your Halloween green and will bewitch the whole family!



The Woman in Black

Head to the West End’s Fortune Theatre and be transported into a terrifying and ghostly world! Join the audiences who have lived to tell the tale of how gripping and thrilling this hugely successful show is. Prepare for the intensity of live theatre which will immerse you straight into the spine-tingling tale. Tickets for The Woman In Black will have you scared out of your wits this Halloween week!



The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is in London for just 10 days to thrill you with fun and naughty moments. Head to Frank ’n’ Furter’s creepy mansion this Halloween if you dare to step up to the lab! You’ll have the time of your life at this Rock ‘n’ Roll musical which is packed full of timeless classics such as ‘Sweet Transvestite’, ‘Damn it, Janet’, and of course, the ‘Time Warp’.



The Ocean at the End of the Lane

Based on Neil Gaiman’s horror-fantasy novel, The Ocean at the End of the Lane has been adapted for the stage, now playing at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre. Theatrical magic takes this dark tale and brings it to life, promising a mesmerising adventure with masterful storytelling and jaw-dropping visuals. Get your tickets now to experience the exhilarating story and prepare to be plunged into a magical world this Halloween!



Phantom of the Opera

Experience the thrill of the music of the night this Halloween with the West End’s beloved Phantom of the Opera. Delve far beneath the dazzling Paris Opera House where the Phantom hides in the shadows and be spellbound by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s breath-taking musical. Secure your seats now and get your tickets for Phantom of the Opera now. The Phantom awaits…