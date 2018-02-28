What's on in London theatre this month? March 2018 Feb 28, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 31, 2019) March has now arrived, but the cold weather hasn’t left. Looking for a fun way to stay warm this Spring? Not sure of what to do over Easter weekend this year? Then have a look at what’s new to London theatre this month!

Strictly Ballroom

Drew McOnie’s highly anticipated musical extravaganza opens at the Piccadilly Theatre on Thursday, 29 March 2018. The show’s first week is almost completely sold out, so you won’t want to miss your chance to see all the sequins and dance from this award-winning choreographer. Strictly Ballroom tickets are on sale until 21 July 2018.

Brief Encounter

This critically acclaimed stage adaptation of the 1945 romantic drama film is coming to London’s West End on Friday, 2 March 2018. It will be running at the newly restored Empire Cinema until 2 September 2018. Brief Encounter tickets are booking now until 2 September 2018.

Good Girl

The winner of Voice’s Pick of the Fringe Award at the 2017 Edinburgh Festival will be making its way to the West End on 5 March 2018. The provocative play featuring Naomi Sheldon in her feature stage debut is a smash hit with critics. Good Girl tickets for the run at Trafalgar Studios are available until 31 March 2018.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

This biographical production based on the life of Grammy Award-winning artist Tina Turner is heading to the Aldwych Theatre on 21 March 2018. Starring Adrienne Warren as Tina Turner and directed by MAMMA MIA! director Phyllida Lloyd, this is a musical you won’t want to miss. Tina Turner musical tickets are booking now until 20 October 2018.

Chicago

The longest-running American musical classic is opening at the Phoenix Theatre on 26 March 2018. Book now to catch the West End debut of Gooding Jr. on Good Friday. Tickets to see Chicago in London are on sale now until 23 June 2018.

Quiz

Based on real events from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, this fictional retelling is set to take London’s West End by storm on 31 March following its sold-out run at the Chichester Festival Theatre. This is the perfect show to go see over Easter weekend! Quiz tickets at the Noël Coward Theatre are booking until 16 June 2018.

