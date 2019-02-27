Menu
    La boheme

    Jonathan Miller’s classic production of La boheme returns to ENO

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 years not admitted. This production is recommended for ages 11+.
    Running time
    2hr 15min (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    31 January - 27 February 2022
    Content
    This production contains some mild sexual references and use of moderate language.
    Special notice

    La bohème is sung in English with lyrics projected above the stage. Please note: No view of surtitles from row H backwards in Dress Circle and rows K & L in the Upper Circle

    Mark Grant

    27 February 19

    Excellent performance

    Annmarie Duddy

    23 February 19

    I purchased tickets for my son and myself but I was sick and unable to use my ticket. My son really enjoyed La Boheme. The production was very good. Even in ‘cheap’ seats, he had a good view. I must get to my first opera one day!

