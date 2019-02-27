Tickets for La boheme at the London Coliseum!

You will not want to miss this, or any of the other incredible shows in the ENO 2021 Season!

.Mimì and Rodolfo's passion burns with a brilliant flame. But when Mimì falls ill it meets the cold, hard light of day. In a city of lights, can love eclipse Death itself? You won't want to miss La boheme at The London Coliseum.

One of opera’s most popular and unforgettable stories, La bohème is an exceptional musical and theatrical treat. When Mimì knocks at the door of four impoverished friends, Rodolfo answers and it’s love at first sight.

La boheme cast and creatives

Inspired by Brassaï’s photographs of 1930s Paris and Parisians, Jonathan Miller’s classic production returns to ENO. Conducted by Ben Glassberg, Puccini’s moving score follows Mimì and Rodolfo’s love unfolding from its joyful beginnings to ultimate heartbreak.

Sinead Campbell-Wallace and Nadine Benjamin share the role of Mimì, with David Junghoon Kim as Rodolfo, Louise Alder as Musetta and Charles Rice as Marcello. The cast also includes Harewood Artists William Thomas as Colline, with Benson Wilson and Alex Otterburn sharing the role of Schaunard.

Book your La boheme tickets now!​

You will not want to miss your chance to see this incredible opera in its limited run this autumn. Make sure you book tickets to La boheme early to avoid disappointment!

'One of the best Bohèmes to be heard in London' The Guardian 'One of the best things Miller has ever done' WhatsOnStage