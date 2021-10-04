Tickets for The Chamber Musical Sessions

Join fifteen of the most talented writing teams in the UK to hear an array of new songs from the chamber musicals they are writing. This concert celebration of the Aria-ALP Chamber musical project will give audiences a chance to hear extracts from all of the longlisted shows and get to know a new generation of musical theatre artists.

The writers will be joined by some of the West End’s biggest stars and a house band to share an evening of unexpected, exhilarating and extrordinary new musical theatre.

What music will be featured at The Chamber Musical Sessions

The concert will include work from the writers Christina Bloom (Detached), Cordelia O’Driscoll (Bitter/Sweet), Emelie Odukwe & Lily Vincent-Frankland (At The Centre), Freya Catrin Smith & Jack Williams (Echoes), Guy Woolf &** Isla Van Tricht** (How To Save The World), Tommy Antonio and Robert Casey (Harder Baby), Hilmi Jaidin (Clickbait), Jen Green & Caroline Wigmore (Elizabeth Holmes: How to bleed dry in Silicon Valley), Michelle Payne & Craig Webb (Enthusiastically, Yes!), Leo Munby &** Annabel Mutale Reed** (Eartha, Eddie, And The Upside Down Tree), Natalie Pound, Sam Young & Sam Hoppen (Thanks I’m Cured), Jonathan O'Neill & Isaac Savage (Letting Go), **Poppy Burton-Morgan **& Robin Simões da Silva (Treehouse), Sarah-Louise Young, Richard Link & Paul Chronnell (Escape Room), Eden Tredwell (Open Mic 1803).

