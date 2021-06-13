Hair The Musical In Concert at the London Palladium

After its record-breaking outdoor run at The Turbine Theatre this Summer, the American tribal love rock musical Hair is back, celebrating sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory. Hair is coming to the West End's London Palladium for a one-night-only special concert this June!

About Hair The Musical Concert

In this specially produced concert version directed by Arlene Phillips, get ready to groove to an infectiously energetic rock beat with songs like "Aquarius," "Good Morning, Starshine," "Hair," "I Got Life," and "Let The Sun Shine." Exploring ideas of identity, community, global responsibility and peace, Hair remains relevant as ever as it examines what it means to be a young person in a changing world.

London Palladium Covid-19 Safety

When you arrive at the venue, you will be asked to wear your mask and join the socially distanced queue (guided by floor markings) and then a contactless bag check will take place. There will be sanitising stations for you before entering the venue. Your e-ticket will be scanned and seating times will be allocated in order to avoid congestion. Social distancing will be maintained in the venue, guided by floor markings, and there will be marked one-way routes to follow. Face coverings will be required except for when drinking and eating. The London Palladium is offering in-seat service in order to minimise queuing and payments will be contactless (cash is not being accepted at this time). The theatre has been equipped with enhanced ventilation and cleaning to ensure a safer environment.