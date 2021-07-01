Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    London Palladium

    one of the largest theatres in the West End, the London Palladium is known for hosting musicals.

    What's on at London Palladium

    London Palladium Seating Plan

    London Palladium seating plan
    Getting the best seats at London Palladium

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the London Palladium

    Taking Public transportation to the theatre is recommended. The nearest tube station to London Palladium is Oxford Circus Station (Bakerloo/Central/Victoria Lines). The London Palladium is serviced by bus lines 6, 13, 23, 94, 139, and 159 from Oxford Circus (Stop RG) just round the corner on Regent Street. If driving to the theatre the nearest car park to London Palladium is the Q-Park Soho.

    Visiting London Palladium

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    We use cookies