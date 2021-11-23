Tickets for Rumi: The Musical available now!

Broadway and West End star Ramin Karimloo, Nadim Naaman, Casey Al-Shaqsy and Soophia Foroughi lead a company of sixteen on a powerful journey to discover the story of Rumi, the poet and philosopher whose legacy has inspired millions across the centuries and around the globe.

Written by Dana Al Fardan and Nadim Naaman, this epic and moving semi-staged musical features a twenty-nine piece orchestra and has its world premiere at the iconic London Coliseum this November.

