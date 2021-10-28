Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Rumi musical announces full West End cast

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The world premiere of new musical Rumi will open at the West End’s London Coliseum next month for just two performances! Previously announced to star in the musical were Ramin Karimloo, Nadim Naaman, Casey Al-Shaqsy and Soophia Foroughi who are set to lead the company of 16. The full cast has now been announced!

    Don’t wait to book your Rumi musical tickets! The two performances on 23 and 24 November are expected to sell out so secure your seat before it’s too late!

    Rumi musical announces full West End cast
    World premiere Rumi musical announces full cast

    Full London Rumi musical cast

    Joining the previously announced Ramin Karimloo, Nadim Naaman, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Soophia Foroughi is Ahmed Hamad, Yazdan Qafouri, Johan Munir and Benjamin Armstrong. The cast is complete by an ensemble which features Roshani Abbey, Amira Al Shanti, Eva-Theresa Chokarian, Maëva Feitelson, Sasha Ghoshal, Blythe Jandoo, Ediz Mahmut, Zara Naeem, Mark Samaras and Aliza Vakil.

    Rumi musical creative team

    The production is directed by Bronagh Lagan, with choreography by Anjali Mehra, musical direction and supervision by Joe and Nikki Davison, Middle Eastern musical supervision by Maias Alyamani, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lightning design by Nic Farman, sound design by Simon Hendry and video design by Matt Powell. The musical has production management by Settingline, Laura Deards is company stage manager, Aran Cherkez is assistant director, Natalie Pound is assistant musical director, Mark Samaras is assistant choreographer and Ali Matar is producer.

    Tickets for Rumi musical world premiere is booking now!

    Rumi musical tickets are available now for its two-nights-only run at the London Coliseum next month! Make sure you’ve booked your seats to this exciting world premiere!

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Ben Elton Live is coming to London this Christmas!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Ben Elton is bringing comedy home this Christmas and celebrating 40 years of show business with this long-awaited Lon... Read more

    First Look: Rehearsal images of Little Women The Musical have been released

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Little Women The Musical will have its London premiere at Park Theatre next month on 11 November (with press night on... Read more

    Wicked - event list

    Wicked extends West End booking period to November 2022!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award-winning musical that has been performing at the West End’s Apollo Victoria T... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies