A West End production of Dear Evan Hansen is in the works Mar 12, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 13, 2019) The critically acclaimed Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen is set to cast a British actor for the show's West End transfer. It has also been announced that the London transfer of Dear Evan Hansen will come to the Noel Coward Theatre in Autumn 2019.

Pictured: The current Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen including Taylor Trensch in the lead role.

When Dear Evan Hansen premiered at the Music Box Theatre in 2016, it was a smash hit amongst critics and took home six Tony Awards, including Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Ben Platt, Best Book of a Musical for Steven Levenson, and Best Original Score for song-writing duo Pasek and Paul.

The show's producer, Stacey Mindich, asserted that Evan must be played by a British actor for the West End production and that the role will be open to actors of all backgrounds and ethnicities.

Dear Evan Hansen follows a teenage boy who finds it difficult to talk to other people or connect with them due to his social anxiety disorder. When a fellow classmate dies, he develops a story that brings him closer to the deceased classmate's mourning family, which also helps him to develop as a person.

The musical features a score by award-winning songwriting duo Pasek and Paul, who are known as the songwriters behind such blockbusters as La La Land and The Greatest Showman, their musical adaptation of James and the Giant Peach and A Christmas Story: The Musical, which won a Tony Award.

Dear Evan Hansen will find its home at the Noel Coward Theatre in Autumn 2019. Official casting details will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned for more information on Dear Evan Hansen London tickets and casting.