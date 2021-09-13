First Look: The Last Five Years rehearsal images released! Sep 13, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Ahead of its first preview this Friday, 17 September, The Last Five Years has released images of its cast and team in rehearsals. The Jason Robert Brown musical is heading to London’s Garrick Theatre for its first major West End run. Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch reprise their roles following the critically acclaimed run at the off-West End Southwark Playhouse last year. The Last Five Years tickets are still available for this limited four-week run – be sure to book yours before it’s too late!

The Last Five Years West End cast

The Last Five Years West End run will see Molly Lynch reprise the role of Cathy. Lynch’s previous credits include ENO’s Sweeney Todd, Fiddler on the Roof, Sunset on the Boulevard and The Light in the Piazza. Also starring in the musical is Oli Higginson who will reprise the role of Jamie. Higginson’s previous credits include The Haystack, Maggie & Ted, Napoleon Blown Apart and The Assassination of Marcus Garvey. He has also been seen Netflix’s Bridgerton and BBC1’s The Pursuit of Love.

The Last Five Years creative team

The production is directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, and has choreography by Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume design by Lee Newby, lighting design by Jamie Platt and sound design by Adam Fisher. There is musical direction by Leo Munby and casting is by Jane Deitch.

The Last Five Years synopsis

The Last Five Years tells the emotive story of two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. With an unconventional structure, we see the story in reverse from Cathy’s point of view, showing us the end of their tumultuous relationship. Meanwhile, we see Jamie tell the story chronologically from when the couple first met. The pair only cross paths once, at their wedding, which falls in the middle of the show.

The Last Five Years West End tickets are available for extended run!

This unique musical is ready to open the doors at the West End’s Garrick Theatre for its first significant run in the West End which has been extended. Be sure to book your tickets for The Last Five Years and get ready to lose yourself in the whirlwind of the story of Cathy and Jamie.