& Juliet extends West End run on the day they reopen! Sep 24, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali This is the moment we've waited for… & Juliet is reopening in the West End this evening after being closed for a long 18 months! The excitement for the Max Martin musical’s return is brimming and the demand for tickets is increasing. Throw some glitter and make it rain because & Juliet has extended its booking period, previously booking to 12 February 2022, now up to 25 June 2022! Get ready to Roar with applause once again at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre and make sure you’ve booked your & Juliet tickets.

& Juliet reopens in the West End tonight and extends its booking period!

& Juliet West End reopening cast

Returning to the West End musical is Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Tim Mahendran as Francois, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse and David Bedella as Lance. Also joining them in the principal cast is Alex Thomas-Smith as May.

Completing the & Juliet cast is Roshani Abbey, Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter, along with newcomers Sophie Usher and Rhys Wilkinson.

& Juliet creative team

& Juliet has a book by David West Read and songs from Max Martin’s discography, along with one song specially written for the show. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard, with choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gareth Owen and costume design by Paloma Young.

What songs will I hear in & Juliet?

The musical features various pop hits from Max Martin’s vast catalogue, including hits such as Britney Spears' ‘...Baby One More Time’, Ariana Grande's ‘Break Free’, Katy Perry's ‘Roar’, Backstreet Boys’ ‘Everybody’, The Weeknd's ‘Can't Feel My Face’, Ellie Goulding's ‘Love Me Like You Do’, and many more!

Tickets for & Juliet extended booking period available now!

You’ll have One Less Problem when you book your & Juliet tickets. Its return has London buzzing and ready for the best party in the West End – and you won’t want to miss it!