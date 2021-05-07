Linzi Hateley to reunite with Jason Donovan in Joseph! May 7, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Linzi Hateley makes her return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! It was just announced that Hateley will join the cast of Joseph! which opens at the London Palladium this July. Linzi Hateley will play the role of the Narrator at special performances when Alexandra Burke is away. Tickets for Joseph London are still available, so Go, Go, Go, and secure yours now!

The 2019 production of Joseph! is returning to the West End’s London Palladium this summer due to phenomenal demand. This family favourite musical will star Jac Yarrow as Joseph, who reprises his role from the 2019 production, and Jason Donavon who also returns to play the Pharoah. Linzi Hateley will play the Narrator at select performances and Alexandra Burke will play the Narrator for the majority of performances.

Alexandra Burke won’t be appearing/Linzi Hately will be appearing at the following appearances:

Saturday 17th July Matinee and Evening, Wednesday 18th August Matinee, Sunday 22nd August 5pm, Wednesday 25th August 2.30pm, Saturday 28th August Matinee and Evening, Sunday 29th August Matinee and Evening, Wednesday 1st September Matinee and Saturday 4th September Matinee.

London’s Joseph! creative team

Joseph at the London Palladium is directed by Laurence Connor and has choreography by JoAnn M Hunter. There is set design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair, wig and makeup design by Richard Mawbey, musical supervision by John Rigby, casting by Stuart Burt and children’s casting by Joanne Hawes.

About Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

This beloved musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice tells the biblical story of Joseph and his eleven brothers. Joseph is gifted with a multi-coloured coat as a mark of his father’s favour which his brothers aren’t impressed by. They plot to get rid of Joseph! The musical features songs such as "Any Dream Will Do", "Close Every Door", and "Go, Go, Go, Joseph".

