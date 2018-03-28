Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    New cast and extension announced for Harold and Maude

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jul 10, 2019)

    This West End stage adaptation of the 1971 black comedy film, Harold and Maude, has just announced a 6-week extension of its run at the Charing Cross Theatre and will feature two new cast members in the lead roles.

    Veteran actress Sheila Hancock, who has won both a Tony Award and a Laurence Olivier Award in her lifetime of acting, will be finishing up her role as Maude on Saturday, 31 March 2018. The award-winning actress will be replaced by the fabulous Australian-born actress, Linda Marlowe (In The Bar of a Tokyo Hotel, Berkoff's Women).

    Bill Milner will also be wrapping up his role as Harold this Easter weekend and will be replaced by Patrick Walshe McBride (Peer Gynt, Shakespeare and Hathaway). The rest of the cast will reprise their roles for the show's extension.

    The dark, romantic comedy follows an unlikely pair: a self-destructive young man who attends funerals just for fun and an elderly bohemian woman. They teach other to see life through different perspectives.

    Harold and Maude features design by Francis O'Connor, lighting by Matt Clutterham, sound by Andrew Johnson, costume by Jonathan Lipman, composition by Michael Bruce and casting by Stephen Crockett for David Grindrod Associates.

    The production is directed by Thom Southerland (Me And Juliet, Parade, Grand Hotel, Mack and Mabel and Titanic), who is noted for his West End revivals. He won both a WhatsOnStage Award (2014) and an Off West End Award for Best Production for his work on the Titanic musical.

    The 6-week extension with the new cast will begin on Monday, 2 March 2018. Now's your last chance to see this fan-favourite production before its final curtain call on 12 May 2018.

    For tickets to see Harold and Maude at the Charing Cross Theatre, click here.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    & Juliet announces new West End company

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The new company members have been announced following the previous casting news that The Greatest Showman star Keala ... Read more

    New cast announced for The Great Gatsby

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The West End’s longest running immersive theatrical production The Great Gatsby has just announced its new cast... Read more

    Musicals garner a host of Oscar nominations

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The Academy Awards 2022 nominations are in, and musicals have reaped in their fair share showcasing how beloved music... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies