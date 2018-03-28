New cast and extension announced for Harold and Maude Mar 28, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jul 10, 2019) This West End stage adaptation of the 1971 black comedy film, Harold and Maude, has just announced a 6-week extension of its run at the Charing Cross Theatre and will feature two new cast members in the lead roles.

Veteran actress Sheila Hancock, who has won both a Tony Award and a Laurence Olivier Award in her lifetime of acting, will be finishing up her role as Maude on Saturday, 31 March 2018. The award-winning actress will be replaced by the fabulous Australian-born actress, Linda Marlowe (In The Bar of a Tokyo Hotel, Berkoff's Women).

Bill Milner will also be wrapping up his role as Harold this Easter weekend and will be replaced by Patrick Walshe McBride (Peer Gynt, Shakespeare and Hathaway). The rest of the cast will reprise their roles for the show's extension.

The dark, romantic comedy follows an unlikely pair: a self-destructive young man who attends funerals just for fun and an elderly bohemian woman. They teach other to see life through different perspectives.

Harold and Maude features design by Francis O'Connor, lighting by Matt Clutterham, sound by Andrew Johnson, costume by Jonathan Lipman, composition by Michael Bruce and casting by Stephen Crockett for David Grindrod Associates.

The production is directed by Thom Southerland (Me And Juliet, Parade, Grand Hotel, Mack and Mabel and Titanic), who is noted for his West End revivals. He won both a WhatsOnStage Award (2014) and an Off West End Award for Best Production for his work on the Titanic musical.

The 6-week extension with the new cast will begin on Monday, 2 March 2018. Now's your last chance to see this fan-favourite production before its final curtain call on 12 May 2018.

For tickets to see Harold and Maude at the Charing Cross Theatre, click here.