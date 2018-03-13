Nina Raine's Consent transferring to the West End Mar 13, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 31, 2019) The National Theatre production of this "blistering new play" (New York Times) from Nina Raine will be making its way to the West End stage come May, following a sold-out run at the Dorfman Theatre. Consent was nominated for a Susan Blackburn Smith Award.

Consent is a compelling courtroom drama that follows a rape case and casts a spotlight on the eponymous two-syllable word. It's also an exploration of the complexities surrounding the legal definition of consent and the varying conceptions that people have on the word.

The thought-provoking play is directed by Roger Michell (Waste) and was originally produced by Out of the Joint Theatre Company.

The cast will comprise of original cast members and new cast members alike. Adam James and Heather Craney are set to reprise their roles and Chimerica co-stars Stephen Campbell Moore and Claudie Blakley will be joining them. Further casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

The provocative show features music by Kate Whitley, sound by John Leonard, costumes by Dinah Collin, casting by Amy Ball and a set design by Hildegard Bechtler. Consent will officially open at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 29 May 2018 and enjoy a 12-week run until 11 August 2018. Previews will commence on 18 May 2018.

Tickets to see this thrilling revenge drama go on sale Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 10am and over 14,000 tickets are priced at £25 or under for Nina Raine's Consent. Stay tuned for more ticketing information and be sure to try our interactive seating plan when you book with London Theatre Direct.