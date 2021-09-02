Sophie Evans set to return to the cast of Wicked

Sophie Evans will join the cast of Wicked when it reopens at the Apollo Victoria Theatre on Wednesday 15 September 2021. Sophie, who previously played Glinda from 2017-2019, and will star opposite Laura Pick, who continues her acclaimed performance as Elphaba.

Charli Baptie, who appeared in the UK & Ireland Tour, will be Standby for Glinda. Joining the ensemble are Nick Len (The King & I, London Palladium), Emmie Ray (a graduate of Bird College) and Natalie Spriggs (Thoroughly Modern Millie, UK Tour). Former ensemble cast members returning include Lauren Brooke (London), Grace Chapman (UK & International Tour), Conor Crown (London), Joseph Fletcher (London), Fraser Fraser (London), Will Lucas (London), Stacey McGuire (London, UK & International Tour) and Samantha Thomas (London).

The West End and Broadway musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz will mark its 15th anniversary at the Apollo Victoria Theatre on Tuesday 28 September 2021.