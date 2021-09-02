Menu
    Sophie Evans set to return to the cast of Wicked

    Posted on | By Nicky Sweetland

    Sophie Evans will join the cast of Wicked when it reopens at the Apollo Victoria Theatre on Wednesday 15 September 2021.  Sophie, who previously played Glinda from 2017-2019, and will star opposite Laura Pick, who continues her acclaimed performance as Elphaba

    Charli Baptie, who appeared in the UK & Ireland Tour, will be Standby for Glinda. Joining the ensemble are Nick Len (The King & I, London Palladium), Emmie Ray (a graduate of Bird College) and Natalie Spriggs (Thoroughly Modern Millie, UK Tour). Former ensemble cast members returning include Lauren Brooke (London), Grace Chapman (UK & International Tour), Conor Crown (London), Joseph Fletcher (London), Fraser Fraser (London), Will Lucas (London), Stacey McGuire (London, UK & International Tour) and Samantha Thomas (London).

    The West End and Broadway musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz will mark its 15th anniversary at the Apollo Victoria Theatre on Tuesday 28 September 2021.

    The re-opening cast will include: Laura Pick (Elphaba), Sophie Evans* (Glinda), Alistair Brammer (Fiyero), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible), Andy Hockley (The Wizard), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Carina Gillespie(Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Charli Baptie** (Standby for Glinda), Meg Astin, Rebecca Botterill, Lauren Brooke, Grace Chapman***, Michael Colbourne, Conor Crown, Lewis Easter,Nolan Edwards, Joseph Fletcher, Fraser Fraser, Rebecca Gilliland, Lucie Horsfall, Nick Len, Will Lucas, Nicole Lupino, Stuart Maciver, Carl Man, Rhidian Marc, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Emmie Ray,Natalie Spriggs, Scott Sutcliffe, Genevieve Taylor, Samantha Thomas****, Grant Thresh, James Titchener,Libby Watts, Chiarina Woodall and Tom Woollaston. Cast subject to change.

     

    *Maternity cover for Helen Woolf  **Maternity cover for Lisa-Anne Wood  ***Maternity cover for Maggie Lynne   ****Maternity cover for Joanna Sawyer

    Tickets are now on sale for all performances from Wednesday 15 September 2021 to Sunday 22 May 2022. 

