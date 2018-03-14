St Petersburg Ballet Theatre's Swan Lake coming soon to the London Coliseum Mar 14, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) The immensely popular and world-renowned Russian theatre company will be returning to the London Coliseum this summer for a very short run.

The St Petersburg Ballet Theatre production of Swan Lake made a splash in 2015, having completely sold out with over 25,000 tickets sold. The company's brief stint at the London Coliseum this year will take place between Wednesday, 22 August 2018 and Sunday, 26 August 2018.

Swan Lake is widely considered to be the most popular ballet of all time worldwide and follows princess Odette, who has been transformed into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse. It is a classic love story between Princess Odette and Prince Siegfried. The St Petersburg Ballet Theatre production is a feast for the eyes and presents this balletic masterpiece in the way it was meant to be seen with stunning backdrops that were traditionally painted.

The Russian Swan Lake production features highly praised, Vaganova-trained dancers led by Irina Kolesnikova, a brilliant ballerina who has enjoyed an abundance of leading credits. Kolesnikova portrayed Odette/Odile for London audiences in the 2015 production to much praise with critics calling her performance "technically flawless" (The Telegraph). She has been the prima ballerina for the St Petersburg Ballet Theatre company since she was 21 years old.

Kolesnikova will be joined by a number of guest stars from leading ballet companies across the world, including the "sensational" (Guardian) Denis Rodkin - principal dancer from Bolshoi Ballet.

St Petersburg Ballet Theatre was founded in 1994 and is widely known for their gorgeous and meticulously executed full-length productions. Noteworthy masterpieces in their repertoire include Sleeping Beauty, The Nutcracker, Don Quixote, and Giselle. The company is so widely in demand that they perform over 200 shows a year with performances all over the world. They have previously played in The Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Spain, Ireland, Austria, Italy, USA, New Zealand, Brazil, Turkey, South Korea, South Africa, Japan, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia and Macau.

Tickets for Swan Lake at the London Coliseum go on sale at 10am on Friday, 16 March 2018. Due to the show's popularity and limited run, tickets are expected to sell out fast!