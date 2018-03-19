The Comedy About a Bank Robbery celebrates its 2nd birthday in the West End with a new cast for 2018 Mar 19, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019) This hit stick 'em up comedy is set to serve another prison sentence at the Criterion Theatre and have just announced a new cast for its third consecutive year. Come meet the new inmates!

Joining the cast for the third run of The Comedy About a Bank Robbery are Jenna Augen (Ruth Monaghan), Samson Ajewole (Cooper), Jack Baldwin (Officer Shuck), Matt Douglas-Hunt (Mitch Ruscitti), Leonard Cook (Robin Freeboys), and Peter McGovern. Holly Sumpton (Caprice Freeboys), Samuel Fogell (Sam Monaghan) and Chris Leask (Everyone Else) are set to reprise their roles.

Understudies include Jean-Luke Worrell, Samuel Thomas, Jack Whittle and Sarah Gage.

This clever and witty Mischief Theatre production was written by Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Lewis and follows an attempted heist to steal a Hungarian prince's precious diamond.

Mischief Theatre is a comedy theatre company that was created by a group of graduates and students of the London Academy of Music & Art in 2008. Since the company's formation, Mischief Theatre has created several hilarious and award-winning shows, including Peter Pan Goes Wrong and That Play That Goes Wrong (Broadway World Theatre Award for Best Play, Oliver Award for Best New Comedy, and WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy).

The funny (and punny) show would be criminal to miss! It's an absolute riot that will have you rolling on the floor laughing!

