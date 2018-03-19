Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Comedy About a Bank Robbery celebrates its 2nd birthday in the West End with a new cast for 2018

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019)

    This hit stick 'em up comedy is set to serve another prison sentence at the Criterion Theatre and have just announced a new cast for its third consecutive year. Come meet the new inmates!

    Joining the cast for the third run of The Comedy About a Bank Robbery are Jenna Augen (Ruth Monaghan), Samson Ajewole (Cooper), Jack Baldwin (Officer Shuck), Matt Douglas-Hunt (Mitch Ruscitti), Leonard Cook (Robin Freeboys), and Peter McGovern. Holly Sumpton (Caprice Freeboys), Samuel Fogell (Sam Monaghan) and Chris Leask (Everyone Else) are set to reprise their roles.

    Understudies include Jean-Luke Worrell, Samuel Thomas, Jack Whittle and Sarah Gage.

    This clever and witty Mischief Theatre production was written by Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Lewis and follows an attempted heist to steal a Hungarian prince's precious diamond.

    Mischief Theatre is a comedy theatre company that was created by a group of graduates and students of the London Academy of Music & Art in 2008. Since the company's formation, Mischief Theatre has created several hilarious and award-winning shows, including Peter Pan Goes Wrong and That Play That Goes Wrong (Broadway World Theatre Award for Best Play, Oliver Award for Best New Comedy, and WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy).

    The funny (and punny) show would be criminal to miss! It's an absolute riot that will have you rolling on the floor laughing!

    Buy your Comedy About a Bank Robbery tickets here.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Mamma Mia extends West End booking period to October 2022

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The international smash-hit musical Mamma Mia has extended its West End booking period to Saturday 1 October 2022. Th... Read more

    My Fair Lady West End revival is coming in 2022

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    A major West End revival of Lerner and Loewe’s beloved musical My Fair Lady is coming to the London Coliseum fo... Read more

    Broken Wings musical announces initial casting

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The new musical adaptation of Broken Wings by Nadim Naaman and Dana Al Fardan is set to open at London’s Charin... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies