When Marnie is diagnosed with a rare medical condition, she and younger sister Jen grapple to come to terms with its life-changing impacts.

Flushed is a play about the everlasting bond developed between the cubicle walls.

Theatre Unlocked are proud to present Flushed - a multi award-winning (53Two 'FOUNDation' Award, 2018, & Voice Magazine 'Pick of the Fringe' Award, 2018), five-star play, set entirely in various different bathrooms. It’s a unique and important story, with a lot of humour and a lot of heart.