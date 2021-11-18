T S Eliot’s Four Quartets at Harold Pinter Theatre on sale now!

The world premiere of Ralph Fiennes Four Quartets is transferring to the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre. The play will run for just 36 performances only, with performances from 18 November to 18 December 2021!

What is Four Quartets about?

Four Quartets offers four interwoven meditations on the nature of time, faith and the quest for spiritual enlightenment. The majority of the text was written during the Second World War resulting in the playhouses being closed during the Blitz and therefore interrupting Eliot’s work in theatre. Four Quartets contains some of the most unforgettable and refined reflections upon surviving periods of national crisis.

Four Quartets creative team

Four Quartets is directed by Ralph Fiennes. The creative team features design by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Tim Lutkin, sound by Christopher Shutt, with assistant direction by Eva Sampson and movement direction by Fin Walker.

About Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes is a revered actor as well as a producer and director. He has appeared in numerous notable films such as the Harry Potter series, Schindler’s List, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Maid in Manhattan, The Prince of Egypt (voice of Ramses), and Skyfall. His most notable theatre credit would be playing the lead role in Hamlet for which he won a Tony Award. His most recent credits include Antony and Cleopatra, Richard III and The Master Builder.

