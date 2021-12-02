Menu
    Never Not Once Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    Never Not Once

    Award-wining play Never Not Once makes its UK premiere at London's Park Theatre

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    1hr 30min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    9 February - 5 March 2022
    Special notice

    Latecomers will not be admitted. Please arrive to the theatre in good time.

    Please bring a face covering which you are required to wear at all times inside the venue, except for when drinking (for as briefly as possible).

    Be prepared for changes in temperature: To keep a good flow of air through the building we will be using our air conditioning system to full effect, which may make the building and the auditorium colder than usual. Please bring extra layers as required.

    Access
    There will be a Captioned performance Wednesday 2 March at 19.45 and a Parent & Baby performance on Thursday 24 February at 13.00

