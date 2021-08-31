Officially verified Sadler's Wells tickets for Outwitting the Devil starring Akram Khan Company are now on sale!

Fusing contemporary and classical dance, the latest dance production from 2019 Olivier Award-winner Akram Khan Outwitting the Devil promises to be nothing short of epic! The piece centres on themes of ritual and remembrance amidst our ever-changing world. On for just three dates only in a strictly limited West End run at Sadler's Wells, Outwitting the Devil is subject to high ticket demand. Be sure to book your Outwitting the Devil tickets early to secure the best seats in the house for this highly anticipated premiere production whilst availability lasts!

What is Outwitting the Devil about?

Akram Khan's fantastic new dance piece Outwitting the Devil is just as intriguing as the title of the piece itself. Based on the pantheon of Hindu gods and the Until the Lions re-imagining of Mahabharata's female protagonists, Outwitting the Devil draws on a very similar ancient paganistic narratives. This time, Khan explores the Mesopotamian Epic of Gilgamesh – which is regarded as one of the greatest ancient literary works in world history.

The plot of Akram Khan's Outwitting the Devil follows King Gilgamesh as he is punished by the gods for his destruction of the legendary cedar forest and murdering the forest's guardian. The king's friend Enkidu, a feral man that has been tamed, is kidnapped from him. Faced with the brutal truth of human mortality and sorrows of death, Gilgamesh becomes lost in the course of history as a mere piece to the broken puzzle of human memory and culture.

Outwitting the Devil Sadler's Wells creative team

Khan's weaves his wild narrative and design of this brand-new piece alongside some of his closest collaborators, including costume designer Kimie Nakano, composer Vincenzo Lamagna, dramaturg Ruth Little, rehearsal director Mavin Khoo, and writer Jordan Tannahill. The production also boasts visual designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Aideen Malone, and an international ensemble of six dancers from all around the world.

Why see Outwitting the Devil at London's Sadler's Wells ?

With a runtime of just one hour and twenty minutes, Outwitting the Devil is just the ticket for getting a quick dose of culture right in the heart of London! Created by an award-winning dancer and incredibly talented creative team, Outwitting the Devil is guaranteed to be an endless bout of entertainment from start to finish.