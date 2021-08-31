Menu
    Akram Khan Company – Outwitting the Devil Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Akram Khan Company – Outwitting the Devil

    A new piece by Akram Khan that explores the Epic of Gilgamesh. Don't miss Outwitting the Devil this autumn!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    1hr 20min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    23 - 27 November 2021

    Tags:

    DanceHistoryCheap Theatre TicketsHot TicketsContemporaryCritic's ChoiceBest Of BritishLimited RunOur PicksSomething A Little DifferentDance

