    101 Dalmatians Tickets at the Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park, London

    101 Dalmatians

    new musical adaptation of 101 Dalmatians this summer!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under 4 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    12 July – 28 August 2022
    Content
    This new musical is suitable for family audiences. It remains the responsibility of the parent/guardian in advance of purchase to make their own judgement as to the suitability of the show for their child, and more information about the production will be available as the season approaches. In any event, children under the age of 4 will not be admitted to the venue.
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: Tickets may only be exchanged or refunded in the case of a cancelled show. However, tickets are non-refundable in the event of cancellation or abandonment of a show as a result of the weather but may be exchanged to another performance, subject to availability, at Open Air Park Theatre. In the event of cancellation because of the weather, this will be announced at the time of cancellation, always after the scheduled start time of the performance, at the venue. If you decide not to attend a performance due to concerns over the weather and the performance goes ahead no refund, credit note, or exchange of theatre tickets will be possible.

    Access
    There will be a Relaxed Performance on Sunday 14 August at 2:15pm.

    Next Available Performances of 101 Dalmatians

    TODAY is 1st April 2022

    July 2022 August 2022

    Tags:

    Musical

