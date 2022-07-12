101 Dalmatians tickets are available now!

This summer, enjoy a new musical adaptation of 101 Dalmatians in Regent Park's Open Air Theatre. The story you love brought to life with new musical and spectacular puppetry.

101 Dalmatians the musical

When Cruella de Vil decides that she absolutely must have a new coat, not any coat will do, she’s got her sights set on a one of a kind Dalmatian fur coat. That means there is sure to be trouble ahead for Pongo, Perdi and their adorable litter of dalmatian puppies.

This new musical adaptation is based on the classic story we all know and love and set in the heart of Regent’s Park. Brought to life with amazing puppetry, 101 Dalmatians is perfect for a summer’s day with the family.

101 Dalmatians Open Air theatre cast

Kate Fleetwood will star as Cruella De Vil. The Tony and Olivier award nominated actress is known for her roles in Macbeth and London Road and recently in the A,zon Prime hit The Wheel of Time. Danny Collins and Ben Thompson will puppeteer Pongo and Emma Lucia and Yana Penrose will puppeteer Perdi whilst Captain will be puppeteered by Tom Peters and Stuart Angell.

They are joined by George Bukhari as Jasper, Karen Fishwick as Danielle, Eric Stroud as Dominic, Jonny Weldon as Casper, and Grace Wylde as Madam Doué and Ensemble. The ensemble is composed of Jamil Abbasi, CJ Johnson, Kody Mortimer, Courtney George, Joseph Fletcher and Sonya Cullingford. Jade Davies, Taofique Folarin, Simon Oskarsson are swings and Tash Holway is a swing and dance captain.

101 Dalmatians creatives

Based on the original book by Dodie Smith 101 Dalmatians was adapted for the stage by Zinnie Harris with a book by Johnny McKnight and music and lyrics from Douglas Hope. Timothy Sheader is the director with Josie Daxter as associate director. Choreography is from Liam Steel and Tash Holway is the associate choreographer. Tarek Merchant is the musical director and Sarah Travis is the musical supervisor and orchestrator.

The Open Air production's lighting designer is Howard Hudson. The sound designer is Nick Lidster for Autograph. Katrina Lindsay is the costume designer and Colin Richmond is the set designer. Toby Olié is the puppetry designer and director and Maia Kirkman-Richards is the assistant puppet director.

The season associate director is Barbara Houseman who also provides voice and text. Ingrid Mackinnon is the Season Associate and provides intimacy support. Jill Green CDG is the Casting Director with Shanaé Chisholm as Casting Assistant and Verity Naughton and Nick Hockaday for Verity Naughton Casting as the Children's Casting Director.

