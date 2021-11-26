Tickets for The Ballet Icons Gala available one night only!

For more than a decade the Ballet Icons Gala in London has been organised by Ensemble Productions. The notable programmes pay homage to the traditions the most prominent ballet schools around the world and their legendary and inspiring dancers who have captivated the world of ballet lovers for hundreds of years.

This year's Gala once again promises to be highly anticipated by lovers of ballet. The Gala is set to feature gripping classical masterpieces while also bringing to prominence contemporary repertoire by some of the most prestigious modern choreographers from around the world.

The programme will be accompanied by the English National Ballet Philharmonic orchestra under the direction of Valery Ovsyanikov and performed by leading dancers from the Bolshoi, Mariinsky, Mikhailovsky Theatre, Royal Ballet, English National Ballet, Grand Opera Paris, Staatsballett Berlin, New York City Ballet among others. This event promises to be unforgettable, setting new standards in the ballet experience!

