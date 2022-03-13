Tickets for The Ballet Icons Gala available one night only!

For more than a decade the Ballet Icons Gala in London has been organised by Ensemble Productions. The notable programmes pay homage to the traditions the most prominent ballet schools around the world and their legendary and inspiring dancers who have captivated the world of ballet lovers for hundreds of years.

This year's annual Gala is dedicated to one of the most legendary figures in ballet’s history, the creator of Ballets Russes, Sergei Diaghilev. 2022 celebrates ballet the 150th anniversary of the ballet impresario. The evening will feature a star-studded cast performing some of the most memorable pieces from the Ballets Russes' repetoire and contemporary masterpieces inspired by the legendary company.

International ballet stars and multi-awarded principals from the Bolshoi, Mariinsky, Royal Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, Staatsballett Berlin, Vienna State Ballet, Bavarian State Ballet, New York City Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, and others will be bringing to life some of the most memorable ballet moments from the Ballets Russes’ repertoire, such as Petrushka, The Firebird, Scheherazade, L’Après-midi d’un Faune, The Sleeping Beauty, as well as contemporary ballet masterpieces inspired by the Ballets Russes.

The gala will be accompanied by the English National Ballet Philharmonic Orchestra.

