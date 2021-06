Now in its fifth thrilling year, Cirque Berserk! comes to the Garrick Theatre to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the invention of circus, with a jaw-dropping spectacular that combines contemporary cirque-style artistry with adrenaline-fuelled stunt action.

This talented troupe includes over thirty jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, daredevil stuntmen and the world’s most hair-raising circus act, the legendary motorcycle Globe of Death.

"Great for kids and even better for adults!" - The Sun