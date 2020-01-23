Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Cirque du Soleil: Luzia Tickets at the Royal Albert Hall, London

    Cirque du Soleil: Luzia

    Cirque du Soleil: Luzia is dream journey through Mexico

    148 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2hr 15min (including interval)
    Performance dates
    12 January 2022 - 12 February 2022

    Cirque du Soleil: Luzia Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (148 customer reviews)

    David Tyler

    3 March 20

    Absolutely spellbinding. The most "edge of your seat" performance I have ever seen. Unique and simply mesmerising.

    Jessica Di Luccio

    2 March 20

    Great show and venue. Staff are extremely helpful and polite. Bit disappointing that in this day and age of plastic reduction and eco awareness they still serve drinks taken into the show in plastic cups. Shame they don't trust a grown woman along with thousands of other grown ups there with a glass bottle of beer.

    Cirque du Soleil: Luzia news

    London Theatre Review: Cirque du Soleil 23/1/2020, 5.10pm
    Cirque du Soleil to bring new show Luzia to London's Royal Albert Hall in 2020 12/4/2019, 10am

    Tags:

    DanceContemporaryLimited RunMatinee FridaysMatinee SaturdayMatinee SundaysSunday PerfomancesDanceSpecial Events

    We use cookies