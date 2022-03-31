Tickets for The Forsythe Evening are available now!

Do not miss your chance to see this incredible programme of Forsythe presented by the English National Ballet. Book your tickets for The Forsythe Evening now whilst availability lasts.

The Forsythe Evening

The English National Ballet presents an evening of master choreographer William Forsythe’s works. This special programme highlights and showcases Forsythe’s enduring love and passion for ballet.

The English National Ballet and William Forsythe premiered Playlist (Track 1,2) at Sadler’s Wells in 2018 as part of Voices of America. Now, the programme has been expanded for 2022 into PLaylist (EP). The programme contrasts the classicism and athleticism of ballet with neo-soul and house beats. The piece now features six music tracks from Khalid and Barry White to Lion Babe. This is a real dance party with up to 30 dancers on stage!

Seven songs from James Blake’s album ‘The Colour in Anything’ come together for Blake Works I. This soulful piece brings 21 dancers together in a variety of combinations. The solos, duets and group formations are intricate and show the artistic melodies and lyrics of Blake’s music.

The Forsythe Evening tickets are on sale now!

The Forsythe Evening comes to Sadler’s Wells for a limited 13 performances. Be sure to book your tickets now to enjoy this celebration of world-renowned choreographer William Forsythe.